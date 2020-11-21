South Carolina vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

South Carolina vs Missouri prediction and game preview.

South Carolina vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Network: SEC Network

South Carolina (2-4) vs Missouri (2-3) Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

South Carolina is in – let’s be nice here – a state of transition.

Will Muschamp has been fired, former Colorado State head man Mike Bobo is the coach in the interim, NFL-calber defensive back Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu are a part of the players lost to opt-outs, and all of this is coming off a rough three-game losing streak thanks to a disastrous run by the D.

The Gamecocks have allowed an average of 53 points per game over the last three, the secondary was having problems before the talent dump, and the offense hasn’t been good enough to make up for it.

Missouri couldn’t get the offense going a few weeks ago when it last played Florida, but the passing game has hit 200 yards in every game. That’s about to continue with ease.

Why South Carolina Will Win

There’s something to be said for a nothing-to-lose attitude.

The Muschamp hot seat drama is over, the season has slipped into the abyss, and top players are protecting themselves for the next level – now the Gamecocks can play fast, loose, and without any pressure whatsoever.

Missouri’s defense isn’t getting into the backfield at all, it’s not taking the ball away, and there’s no running game to worry about. If the Gamecock offense can get Kevin Harris hot early on – the sophomore running back won’t tear off 243 yards and five scores like he did against Ole Miss – the game could settle in and the offense should be okay.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t just assume that Mizzou will roll in this because of all the things happening in the South Carolina version of Columbia.

The Tiger offense will be balanced, the passing game will work, but watch out for South Carolina to put up a strong effort in a good, fun battle that will go a full four quarters. There’s still enough talent around for the Gamecocks to pull this off, but the pass defense will fail late.

South Carolina vs. Missouri Prediction, Line

Missouri 30, South Carolina 27

Missouri -6.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

