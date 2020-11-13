SMU vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview

SMU vs Tulsa prediction and game preview.
SMU vs Tulsa Broadcast
Date: Saturday, November 14
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK
Network: ESPN2
SMU (7-1) vs Tulsa (3-1) Game Preview
Why SMU Will Win
The SMU offense is still the SMU offense.
The team might be missing a few parts, but the passing game has roared for 300 yards or more in four of the last five games, there haven’t been any problem keeping the chains moving, and the offense is second in the conference and ninth in the nation in total yards.
Tulsa is awful on third downs, it’s part of the reason why it’s not great a controlling the clock, and the O so far has only worked against three bad defenses – that includes UCF – and struggled against Oklahoma State.
If the Mustangs get up early, they might have this. But …
Why Tulsa Will Win
Tulsa is going to bring the heat.
The defensive front is among the best at getting into the backfield on a consistent basis, and that’s been a big reason why the D is great at forcing takeaways.
The Golden Hurricane run defense has been terrific all season – including at Oklahoma State to start the year. That, along with being great at winning the turnover margin and always coming away with points in the red zone, is getting the job done. Few teams do a better job at taking advantage of their opportunities.
What’s Going To Happen
This is Tulsa’s big chance to show that it really is just that good.
Beating UCF showed the team is for real, but now it’s time to do it again. SMU has yet to be anyone who’s all that great – and that includes Memphis – and flopped when it went up against Cincinnati.
Back at home, Tulsa will get past a few big plays from SMU by generating enough pressure and being up in the turnover battle to overcome a sluggish day.
Tulsa will come up with the key stops that SMU won’t.
SMU vs Tulsa Prediction, Line
Tulsa 34, SMU 31
Tulsa -2.5, o/u: 64
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1
Must See Rating: 3.5
