SMU vs Temple Prediction, Game Preview

SMU vs Temple prediction and game preview.

SMU vs Temple Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: ESPN+

SMU (6-1) vs Temple (1-3) Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

The Temple defense hasn’t been good enough.

The offense has its issues, but it’s the defensive side that’s been the bigger disappointment with a clunker against Tulane last week. The Green Wave were able to run and throw equally well, and now SMU should be able to do the same.

The Mustangs got past the loss to Cincinnati with 300 passing yards and 255 on the ground in the win over Navy. Everyone is getting trucked by the Bearcats at the moment – SMU is doing that to everyone else.

Why Temple Will Win

There are way too many good parts to this to be this mediocre.

The Owl secondary is fine, the passing game is good, and the offensive line isn’t bad, but the run defense has to be better and the downfield passing attack has to be sharper. SMU’s defense can be thrown on enough to stay in the game.

With Anthony Russo out with a shoulder injury, it’s up to Trad Beatty and Re-al Mitchell to take their turns, and they should combine for at least 200 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much does being in Philadelphia matter?

The Owls are finally off the road, going 0-3 on away from Lincoln Financial and 1-0 at home. SMU has only left Texas once, and that was to go over to Tulane.

The absence of Russo matters for a team that will need the offense to blow up to keep up. The Owls will be better than they were against Tulane, but it won’t be enough.

SMU vs Temple Prediction, Line

SMU 41 Temple 26

SMU -17.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

