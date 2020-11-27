SMU vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

SMU vs East Carolina prediction and game preview.

SMU vs East Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

Network: ESPN+

SMU (7-2) vs East Carolina (2-6) Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

It took a brutal finish and a brilliant overall performance from Tulsa for SMU to lose a few weeks ago – Cincinnati was the only other loss.

Against everyone else, the offense exploded for well over 400 yards – over 540 yards in each of the six wins over FBS teams. The offense is balanced, there aren’t a ton of mistakes, and the line is giving everyone time to work.

As good as the Mustang passing game is, the ground attack is about to be the star against an East Carolina defensive front that isn’t getting into the backfield enough and allows over five yards per carry.

The Pirates are about to allow more than 200 yards for the third time in five games.

Why East Carolina Will Win

The running game is rolling.

The Pirates haven’t had any problems putting up yards – especially through the air over most of the season – but the ground attack has taken over with two straight 200-yard games, starting with the emergence of freshman Keaton Mitchell who’s averaging over 110 yards and 7.5 yards per carry over the last two weeks.

ECU has to get hot. The defense isn’t all that great overall, but it’s solid on third downs and it’s not bad at taking the ball away, forcing 15 takeaways on the year. Run for over 200 yards for the sixth time, and the Pirates have a chance, but …

What’s Going To Happen

East Carolina has a turnover problem.

The defense might make up for it with takeaways, but it’s not enough. SMU will get the offense going however it needs to, it’ll come up with three turnovers, and a high-scoring, high-flying game will go SMU’s way as it tries making up for the tough loss to Tulsa.

SMU vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

SMU 41, East Carolina 27

SMU -12.5, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

