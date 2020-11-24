SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 37-12, ATS: 26-23, Point Total: 32-17
– Bet on SEC football at BetMGM
Saturday, November 28
Kentucky at Florida
12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -23.5, o/u: 58
Vanderbilt at Missouri
12:00 SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Auburn at Alabama
3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -24.5, o/u: 60.5
Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u: 67
LSU at Texas A&M
7:00 ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -14, o/u: 64
Georgia at South Carolina
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -21.5, o/u: 49.5