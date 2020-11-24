SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 37-12, ATS: 26-23, Point Total: 32-17

– Bet on SEC football at BetMGM

Saturday, November 28

12:00 ESPN

Line: Florida -23.5, o/u: 58

12:00 SEC Network

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

– CFN Rankings 1-127

3:30 CBS

Line: Alabama -24.5, o/u: 60.5

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u: 67

– CFN Bowl Projections

7:00 ESPN

Line: Texas A&M -14, o/u: 64

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Georgia -21.5, o/u: 49.5