SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

SEC

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

By November 24, 2020 1:03 am

By |

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 37-12, ATS: 26-23, Point Total: 32-17

– Bet on SEC football at BetMGM

Saturday, November 28

Kentucky at Florida

12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -23.5, o/u: 58

Vanderbilt at Missouri

12:00 SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

CFN Rankings 1-127

Auburn at Alabama

3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -24.5, o/u: 60.5

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u: 67

CFN Bowl Projections

LSU at Texas A&M

7:00 ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -14, o/u: 64

Georgia at South Carolina

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -21.5, o/u: 49.5

, , , , , , , , , , Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, News, Ole Miss, Schedules, SEC, SEC, South Carolina, Teams Conferences, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Week 13

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home