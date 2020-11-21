SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 32-11, ATS: 24-19, Point Total: 29-14
Florida at Vanderbilt
12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida 31.5, o/u: 68.5
LSU at Arkansas
12:00 SEC Network
Line: LSU -2.5, o/u: 63.5
Kentucky at Alabama
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Alabama -31, o/u: 58.5
Tennessee at Auburn
7:00 ESPN
Line: Auburn -10.5, o/u: 50.5
Mississippi State at Georgia
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -25, o/u: 44.5
Missouri at South Carolina
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Missouri -6.5, o/u: 55
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Canceled