SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Results So Far
SU: 29-11, ATS: 23-17, Point Total: 27-13
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -17, o/u: 42.5
Arkansas at Florida
7:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -17.5, o/u: 61.5
South Carolina at Ole Miss
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -11, o/u: 70.5
Alabama at LSU
Postponed
Texas A&M at Tennessee
Postponed
Georgia at Missouri
Postponed
Auburn at Mississippi State
Postponed