SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 29-11, ATS: 23-17, Point Total: 27-13

– Bet on SEC football at BetMGM

12:00 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -17, o/u: 42.5

7:00 ESPN

Line: Florida -17.5, o/u: 61.5

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss -11, o/u: 70.5

Gallery College Football Hot Seat Coach Rankings: Week 11 view 19 images

Alabama at LSU

Postponed

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Postponed

Georgia at Missouri

Postponed

Auburn at Mississippi State

Postponed

– Bet on SEC football at BetMGM