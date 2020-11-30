SEC Championship Contingency Plan, Coaching Rumors and Moves: USA TODAY College Wire Features

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

By November 30, 2020 12:06 pm

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Monday, November 30

UGA Wire: Kirby Smart speaks on QB D’Wan Mathis leaving Georgia

Kirby Smart speaks on QB D’Wan Mathis leaving Georgia

Roll Tide Wire: SEC announces plan if conference championship game is canceled

SEC announces plan if conference championship game is canceled

Longhorns Wire: Texas Football: 5 Potential Tom Herman replacements

Texas Football: 5 Potential Tom Herman replacements

Roll Tide Wire: Could Steve Sarkisian and Pete Golding leave Alabama for jobs elsewhere in 2021?

Could Steve Sarkisian and Pete Golding leave Alabama for jobs elsewhere in 2021?

Vols Wire: In-state head coaching candidates for Vanderbilt

In-state head coaching candidates for Vanderbilt

