Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Game Preview

Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction and game preview.

Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Seattle Seahawks (7-3) vs Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

The Eagles don’t have the offense to keep up.

They throw way too many interceptions, the passing game isn’t strong enough, and the good running game isn’t getting the job done. On the flip side, Seattle has the potential to turn the lights out in a hurry, leading the NFL in touchdown passes, scoring the second-most points in the league, and it all keeps on coming.

There’s enough balance to be fine, the deep ball ability is among the best in the league, and the O just has to get up fast. Do that, make the Eagles press, and there’s a problem.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

Take … the ball … away.

The Eagles aren’t great at forcing turnovers, but they need to do it to help the struggling O. When they come up with two takeaways or more, they’re 3-0. When they don’t, they’re 0-6-1.

For all of the great things Seattle does, it has a major issue lately giving the ball away. The offense was clean in the win over Arizona last week, and it didn’t turn the ball over against San Francisco, and the team won both games. However, it gave it away three times or more three times in four games before last week, and lost all three.

Seattle is 0-3 when turning it over multiple times, and 7-0 when it doesn’t.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Miles Sanders, Philadelphia

One of the hot backs on the preseason fantasy draft lists, he’s been a mega-bust with injury issues, not enough receptions, and just three touchdowns with all of them coming in two games. Seattle’s run defense is statistically solid mostly because teams throw to keep up, but commit to the ground game, and it can work. This is when Sanders has to be the centerpiece of the attack.

What’s Going To Happen

The weather should be fine by gametime – it’s supposed to be lousy all day – and Seattle has to prove it can be sharp on the road.

The Seahawks have lost their last three road games and were way too sloppy in all of them. However, there’s no Philadelphia downfield passing game – and not enough scoring – for the Seattle secondary to worry about.

Philly will run effectively – Sanders will have a good day – and a banged up Seahawk team will struggle, but the giveaways won’t be there to lose a fourth game in six weeks.

Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Line

Seattle 27, Philadelphia 24

Bet on Seattle vs Philadelphia with BetMGM

Seattle -6.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey