Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Seattle Seahawks (6-2) vs Los Angeles Rams (5-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

The Seattle offense has been devastating, and the Rams are about to have a big problem their O isn’t more consistent.

Which Ram team will show up? Will it be the one that couldn’t score against Miami and San Francisco, or the one that can handle a shootout? For all the star power and coaching and the reputation, this isn’t a high-flying LA team.

Here comes the Seattle passing game that leads the NFL in touchdown passes, yards, and is among the best at hitting the deep shots. There’s a chance LA just doesn’t have that gear.

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Rams give up a whole lot of passing yards, but there aren’t enough of them deep – the D leads the NFL in yards allowed per attempt.

The Seattle running back situation is an injured mess, and now it’s more on Wilson and the passing game to keep bombing away against a rested team coming off a bye week. The Seahawk pass defense allowed close to 1,000 yards over the last three games, and Jared Goff is about to have a whole lot of fun.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles

Starting a WR against Seattle’s NFL-worst pass D is a must. So the question is, which Ram receiver do you go for? Considering that Cooper Kupp is nursing an oblique injury, the targets should flow to Woods.

Woods is hot, coming off a monster 85-yard, 2 TD performance before the bye against Miami, and his end-around runs have been automatic producers.

What’s Going To Happen

Seattle has hit a bit of a wall. It’s on its third road game in four weeks, and it lost the previous two aways games. LA might have been inconsistent before getting the week off, but look for an energized team that gets a massive day out of Goff, and an even better one from the Ram defensive front that doesn’t allow a thing against the run.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 31, Seattle 27

Bet on Seattle vs Los Angeles with BetMGM

Los Angeles Rams -2, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”