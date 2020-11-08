Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 8

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Network: FOX

Seattle Seahawks (6-1) vs Buffalo Bills (6-2) Game Preview

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

The passing game has been close to unstoppable. It has had to be with the injuries to the running backs, but Russell Wilson and his loaded group of receivers are just that good.

Buffalo’s defense has been able to hold down over the last few weeks against the miserable Jet and Patriot passing attacks, but it has been horrible on third downs and was hammered earlier in the year when teams tried bombing away. But …

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

Oh there’s the running game. It helps to play the Jets, but the Patriot run defense has had its positive moments, and it just got ripped through for 190 yards. The healthy return of Zack Moss to do along with Devin Singletary and the mobility of Josh Allen should pivot the attack to this new identity.

Minnesota was able to control the game against Seattle by hammering away a few weeks ago, only to see it slip away at the end. Get ready for Buffalo to power away for a third straight week to keep Wilson off the field.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle

DK Metcalf and Lockett alternated monster games in recent weeks. The Bills saw what Metcalf did to the 49ers last week (12 catches, 161 yards, 2 TDs) and will undoubtedly roll coverage to his side. That means it’s Lockett’s turn to go off against a Bill secondary that’s about to get hit hard.

What’s Going To Happen

The Seahawks continue to be an offensive machine, but can they avoid the turnovers? The only loss of the year came to Arizona after giving it up three times, and Buffalo has been okay at taking the ball away – doing it twice in four games.

The Seattle defense will still be a problem – Josh Allen will throw for 300 yards – but Wilson and the offense won’t blink on two late drives in the fourth quarter to pull this off.

Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills Prediction, Line

Seattle 31, Buffalo 27

Seattle -3, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

