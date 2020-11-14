San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Network: FOX

San Francisco 49ers (4-5) vs New Orleans Saints (6-2) Game Preview

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

The passing game still works.

It might not have a big downfield offense, and it’s missing some key parts – the entire team is – but even with Nick Mullens taking over the quarterbacking reins, the O is still getting well over 250 yards per game through the air.

Combine that with a ground game that’s doing just enough to close – the team leads the NFL in touchdown runs and has only allowed five scores – but …

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

New Orleans isn’t giving up a thing on the ground.

Eight yards. That’s how many Tampa Bay was able to gain last week against a Saint D that came up with one of the season’s most dominant performances.

The Saint offense was able to spread the ball around well, the offense put up 420 yards without getting Michael Thomas involved all that much. On both sides of the ball, the pressure will keep coming.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Latavius Murray, New Orleans

New Orleans won’t want to get quirky here. It’ll want to control the ball on offense and grind-it-out with short passes and a heavy dose of Murray. Although he’s end-zone dependent for his big weeks, keep in mind that he received more carries than Alvin Kamara last week against the Bucs. Here comes the end to the scoring slump.

What’s Going To Happen

New Orleans won’t be able to repeat the brilliance of Sunday night against the Bucs, but it’ll be workmanlike and sound on both sides of the ball – helped by being +2 in turnover margin – to push through.

San Francisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Line

New Orleans 35, San Francisco 24

New Orleans -10, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

