San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Game Preview

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams prediction and game preview.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

San Francisco 49ers (4-6) vs Los Angeles Rams (7-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

Some of the parts are coming back. Richard Sherman should be available, and finally, Raheem Mostert returns to the backfield to give the ground game a desperately-needed punch.

The Rams are coming off of two tough, emotional wins over Seattle and Tampa Bay. They’re not doing much with the running game – failing to get past 135 yards in six of the last seven games – and the secondary has been one of the 49ers’ biggest strengths. It allowed fewer than 200 yards through the air in the first meeting – a 24-16 win – but …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The offense is giving the ball up way, way, way too often.

That win over the Rams was shocking oasis with no turnovers – San Francisco gave it up six times before the win and ten times after. The Rams are taking the ball away in bunches with nine in the last four games, and they’re about to be a +2 against a reeling team on a run of three straight losses.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles

He might not be up there with the elite of the elite fantasy options, but he’s been rock-steady lately with three straight massive passing games – throwing for well over 300 yards in each of the last three games and with two or more touchdown passes in four of the last six games. Against the punchless 49ers, he might not have to bomb away, but he has to stay sharp and put this away fast.

What’s Going To Happen

The return of Mostert will help a little bit, but not enough. The Rams are on a nice roll of three wins in the last four games, and San Francisco isn’t dangerous enough to keep up. The Niner D will keep this from getting out of hand, but too many turnovers from the other side will be a killer in the second half.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 34, San Francisco 20

Bet on San Francisco vs Los Angeles with BetMGM

Los Angeles -6.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey