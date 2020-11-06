San Diego State vs San Jose State Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs San Jose State prediction and game preview.

San Diego State vs San Jose State Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 6

Game Time: 9:00 pm

Venue: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State (2-0) vs San Jose State (2-0) Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

The Spartans are throwing the ball well enough to potentially hang around with anyone in the conference.

Nick Starkel has stepped in right away and rocked, the senior receiving tandem of Bailey Gaither and Tre Walker have been explosive, and it’s all working because the offensive line has been great so far.

San Diego State has been great so far, but it hasn’t faced anyone who can throw well – UNLV and Utah State are both offensively challenged. And that goes for everything else – the Aztecs haven’t been pressed yet. However …

Why San Diego State Will Win

Under new head coach Brady Hoke, San Diego State has more of an offense to go along with the always great defense.

Playing UNLV and Utah State has made things easier, but there hasn’t been so much as a blip in either game. The Aztecs are No. 1 in the nation in total defense, No. 1 in plays in the backfield, No. 1 in third down D, No. 2 in scoring D, and the running game is rolling, too.

San Diego State’s top rushing performance last year was 281 yards. This year? 287 yards and three touchdowns against UNLV, and 407 yards and three scores against Utah State, and averaging over seven yards per carry.

What’s Going To Happen

San Jose State is absolutely the real deal and will be a problem. Can it pull off its first 3-0 start for the first time since 1982?

The Aztec lines are playing too well and will start pressuring Starkel, who hasn’t been hit all that often so far.

San Diego State vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 30, San Jose State 17

San Diego State -9.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

