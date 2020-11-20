San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs Nevada prediction and game preview.

San Diego State vs Nevada Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

San Diego State (3-1) vs Nevada (4-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why San Diego State Will Win

The Aztecs got back on track.

They dominated bad UNLV and Utah State teams, came up with a strange performance in a loss to San Jose State when they couldn’t quite come up with any big plays or stops at the right time – and made a slew of mistakes – and then were more like themselves with a 34-10 blowout against Hawaii.

New head coach Brady Hoke has the running game humming, the defense is a killer on third downs, the secondary is suffocating, and what should make one of the biggest differences against the Wolf Pack, they’ll own the tempo and the clock.

Nevada is good at winning the time of possession battle, but San Diego State makes you play its game. But …

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

Why Nevada Will Win

The San Diego State offensive line is allowing way too many plays behind the line. It’s been great for the ground game, but it gives up negative things in the backfield against teams that don’t trust the inefficient Aztec passing attack.

It’s San Diego State, so it’ll always be great defensively, but it gave up over 200 yards in the win over Hawaii and it allowed two scores in the loss to San Jose State. The secondary is about to get pressed hard by Carson Strong and a Nevada passing game that’s ripping through anyone.

Strong has thrown for 336 yards or more in each of the four games, he’s hitting the deep plays, and he’s not making mistakes with just one interception to go along with 12 touchdown passes. Romeo Doubs and TE Cole Turner are terrific, they’re going to stretch the field, and …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

San Diego State is going to show up big.

This is a great Nevada team with a fun offense, but SDSU controls the lines, its running game is going to take over, and the defense will raise its game up a whole other level.

It’s the CBS afternoon game that’s being fit in the normal SEC time slot. Both teams will play up to the attention.

San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction, Line

San Diego State 34, Nevada 23

Bet on San Diego State vs Nevada with BetMGM

San Diego State -1.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol

CFN Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever