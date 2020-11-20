Ranking Brian Kelly's 100 Wins, Recruiting Updates: USA TODAY College Wire Features

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking Brian Kelly's 100 Wins, Recruiting Updates: USA TODAY College Wire Features

News

Ranking Brian Kelly's 100 Wins, Recruiting Updates: USA TODAY College Wire Features

By November 19, 2020 6:11 pm

By |

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Thursday, November 19

Fighting Irish Wire: Notre Dame Recruiting update: Two new commits, Styles Jr. falls short and more

Notre Dame Recruiting update: Two new commits, Styles Jr. falls short and more

Longhorns Wire: Texas Football Recruiting: Five 2021 prospects the Longhorns need to push for next

Texas Football Recruiting: Five 2021 prospects the Longhorns need to push for next

Sooners Wire: The scenarios that get Oklahoma in and out of the Big 12 Championship game

The scenarios that get Oklahoma in and out of the Big 12 Championship game

Fighting Irish Wire: Notre Dame in NFL: Chicago Bears bringing in former Notre Dame QB for workout

Notre Dame in NFL: Chicago Bears bringing in former Notre Dame QB for workout

Longhorns Wire: Joel Klatt rips Tom Herman and Texas, praises A&M and Oklahoma

Joel Klatt rips Tom Herman and Texas, praises A&M and Oklahoma

Fighting Irish Wire: Notre Dame football: Ranking Brian Kelly’s wins 1-100

Notre Dame football: Ranking Brian Kelly’s wins 1-100

Buckeyes Wire: Buckeyes in the NFL: Image gallery from Week 10

Buckeyes in the NFL: Image gallery from Week 10

UGA Wire: Dawgs in the NFL: How former Georgia Bulldogs performed in Week 10

Dawgs in the NFL: How former Georgia Bulldogs performed in Week 10

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, Week 12

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home