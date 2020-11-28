Purdue vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue vs Rutgers prediction and game preview.

Purdue vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

Network: FS1

Purdue (2-2) vs Rutgers (1-4) Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

The defensive front continues to keep bringing it in the backfield.

This isn’t a rock of a D – the talent and depth aren’t there – but there are a whole slew of tackles for loss and just enough pressure on the quarterback to be effective.

Purdue doesn’t have a running game to worry about, there’s no pass rush to bug Rutgers, and the O as a whole has been a bit hit-or-miss. On the other side, Rutgers just had a big game through the air.

How big a deal is it that the Scarlet Knights threw for 381 yards in the overtime loss to Michigan? It was just the third 300-yard day in more than four seasons, and they were the most passing yards since throwing for 386 yards against Indiana in 2015.

Purdue has allowed well over 200 yards through the air in every game.

Why Purdue Will Win

Rondale Moore is pretty good.

The NFL first round prospect missed the first three games, but he was back against Minnesota and took off, catching 15 passes for 116 yards for a passing game that keeps on rolling.

The Boilermakers lead the Big Ten isn passing, the offensive line is doing a good job of keeping teams out of the backfield – the O gets the ball out of the hands of the quarterbacks in a hurry – and there aren’t a whole lot of giveaways.

And when it comes to motivation …

What’s Going To Happen

You think Purdue wants to get back on the field after that against Minnesota?

It was a weak call on a late pass interference penalty that would’ve given Purdue a touchdown – TE Payne Durham did extend his arm, though – but there were several missed opportunities to pull out the win, or at least force overtime.

Rutgers will once again keep bringing the effort for a full four quarters, but the Purdue offense and system will be enough to negate the strengths of the Scarlet Knight D.

It’ll be a fight, but Purdue will be more consistent, and PK JD Dellinger will make amends for last week’s key miss with a big day.

Purdue vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Purdue 34, Rutgers 27

Purdue -12, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

