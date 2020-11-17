Purdue vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue vs Minnesota prediction and game preview.

Purdue vs Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 20

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Network: Big Ten Network

Purdue (3-1) vs Minnesota (1-3) Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Can Minnesota show up on a weeknight game? It gacked away a loss to Maryland, and it didn’t do much of anything in a stunningly bad performance in a 35-7 home loss to Iowa last week.

The Gopher offense is moving the chains, and the running game isn’t bad, but the run defense has been a disaster, there’s no pressure into the backfield whatsoever, and the pass defense isn’t coming up with enough big plays.

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell is coming off a rough day against Northwestern, but he’s not making a whole lot of mistakes, and he’s averaging over 300 yards per game through the air. The Purdue offense is working well enough to pick apart this Gopher D, but …

Why Minnesota Will Win

Purdue has yet to face anyone who’s interested in running and running some more.

Illinois doesn’t have much of a ground game, and Northwestern doesn’t have the ability to pound away too much, but Iowa was able to run for close to 200 yards and averaged over five yards per game in the opener.

Minnesota has to keep this simple. Run Mohamed Ibrahim, and run him some more. He’s been overworked as is – with 130 carries in four games – but he’s producing with 715 yards and ten touchdowns.

Get him going, and then hope Tanner Morgan can be the 2019 version. He hasn’t been sharp so far, but last year he hit 21-of-22 passes for 396 yards and four scores in the 38-31 win over the Boilermakers.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Minnesota avoid making a whole slew of mistakes?

Purdue has been strong in turnover margin so far, and Minnesota has turned it over twice in three of the four games. In this, though, the Gopher offensive line will catch a bit of a break with no Purdue pass rush to worry about.

Minnesota is way, way, way overdue for a good performance against a decent team. Purdue doesn’t have the running game to take advantage of the soft Gopher defensive front.

Purdue vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Minnesota 27, Purdue 23

Purdue -3.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

