Pittsburgh vs Dallas Prediction, Game Preview

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 8

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Network: CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) vs Dallas Cowboys (2-6) Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

Your 2020 Dallas Cowboys are starting Garrett Gilbert at quarterback and Zeke Elliott might be out with a hamstring problem.

Thanks for playing.

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

Okay, so what can Dallas really do to have any semblance of a chance to keep this reasonable?

Pittsburgh will certainly be on letdown alert after the emotional road games against Tennessee and Baltimore, and this is the third road trip in three weeks before a more meaningful game against Cincinnati comes next.

The Dallas defense was able to force four Philadelphia Eagle turnovers last week – but who doesn’t? – and it’s been able to hold the last three teams on the slate to under 200 passing yards.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB James Connor, Pittsburgh

Connor is playing for a new contract, and he needs numbers to get numbers. This is a game where he eats against the NFL’s worst run defense. Connor should get two touchdowns before halftime when this game gets out of hand. Even Benny Snell might get 10 carries in this.

What’s Going To Happen

Dallas is still an NFL football team full of NFL football players, but Pittsburgh will be just consistent and steady enough early on to get up right away, and put it into cruise control in the second half. Be shocked if the Cowboys get 200 yards of total offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 31, Dallas 6

Pittsburgh -14.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 1.5

