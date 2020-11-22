Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Network: CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

Keep this simple. Start running, keep running, and make Jacksonville press a bit.

The Jaguars have ramped up the offense with Jake Luton playing well, but the defensive front can still be hammered on and the O isn’t getting it done in key moments.

There’s no arguing with what’s working in a 9-0 season, but the ground attack hasn’t hit 100 yards in the last four games and hasn’t hit 50 in any of the last three. This is the game to start pounding away again and take control early on.

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

The Jaguar passing game has the potential to make it interesting.

Jake Luton might have had a rough time against Green Bay – the Packers kept bringing the pressure – but he has still been just good enough to keep the Steelers from cheating up against the run.

Pittsburgh doesn’t give up a ton of yards, but it’ll give away touchdown passes and has been hit for 185 yards or more in every game. At the very least, Luton will keep pressing.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB James Conner, Pittsburgh

We keep waiting for that breakout Conner game. It should come this week against a Jacksonville D that gives up rushing yards in chunks and with a Steeper ground game that’s way overdue to start producing at a higher level. Throw in Conner’s work as a receiver, and should be the main man.

What’s Going To Happen

Jacksonville will give it a good run with just enough offensive balance to avoid getting obliterated early, but Pittsburgh will take over in the second half with the pass rush dominating and the offense coming up with a good run to put it well out of reach. And then the takeaways will come to make it a rout.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 38, Jacksonville 17

Pittsburgh -10.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

