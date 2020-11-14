Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0) vs Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

The Bengals are rested, and Pittsburgh really, really isn’t.

It’s not just that the Steelers had their bye week well over a month ago, it’s that they’re coming off a brutal three-game road stretch with emotional wins over Tennessee and Baltimore and a relatively flat date against a plucky Dallas team that was overmatched, but balled out.

As good as the Steelers are, they’re not pushing the ball down the field enough, the ground game has failed to hit 100 yards in the last three games, and the run defense is starting to get hammered on over the last few weeks.

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

As great as Joe Burrow is, the Bengals have to run to win. Burrow is great at forcing comebacks and he’s playing well beyond his rookie experience, but the team has won two games this year and those just so happened to be the two times it ran for 100 yards.

The Steelers got hammered by Baltimore and Dallas was somehow able to get going for 144 yards, but they’ve been great all year against everyone’s ground game.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh

Johnson has been targeted 10+ times in four of the seven games he played in. Although he has had some dud games – one catch against Baltimore – but he’s still Plan A #1 WR on a stacked skill position team. The Bengal D has been up and down this year, but it’s going to give up a slew of downfield plays this week to a team that doesn’t normally hit deep shots.

What’s Going To Happen

Pittsburgh might be leaking oil, but they’re surviving on key offensive plays and a whole slew of takeaways form the defense. It has come up with two or more takeaways against everyone but Houston and Tennessee, and Cincinnati is usually good for a giveaway or two.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 30, Cincinnati 24

Pittsburgh -7.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

