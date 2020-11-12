Pitt vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt vs Georgia Tech prediction and game preview.

Pitt vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN3

Pitt (4-4) vs Georgia Tech (2-5) Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

The defensive line is crushing and killing everything in its path.

Florida State ran for 146 yards last week against the Panthers, and that was a season-most allowed by the D that also generated 14 tackles for loss.

Pitt leads the nation in tackles for loss and and is third in sacks per game, it’s second in college football against the run, and now it gets a Georgia Tech offense that has to run well to win.

The Yellow Jackets have lost three straight as the ground game has gotten progressively less productive in each of the last five game games.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The Yellow Jacket defense needs to force mistakes, and it has to capitalize on them all. It’s not a coincidence that the team is 2-0 when it forces more than two turnovers, and is 0-5 when it forces fewer.

Pitt isn’t that bad at giving the ball away, but it gave it up three times a few weeks ago in the loss to Notre Dame.

There’s no Panther running game to worry about, there aren’t enough third down conversions on a regular basis, and overall, there are way, way, way too many penalties. Georgia Tech has a problem with flags, but Pitt really has an issue, getting nailed with an ACC-high 75.5 yards per game.

What’s Going To Happen

Kenny Pickett made a difference. The Panther quarterback missed two games and was questionable for the Florida State game, and then he hit 78% of his passes for 210 yards.

He was good, the defensive line was better, and it’s all going to keep going against a Georgia Tech team that’s improving, but doesn’t have enough production on the offensive line to hold on against the devastating Panther pass rush.

Pitt vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Pitt 30, Georgia Tech 17

Pitt -6.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

