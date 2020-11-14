Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: FOX

Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) vs New York Giants (2-7) Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

The Giants still aren’t throwing all that well. There was enough offense to get by in the win over Washington, but Daniel Jones is still too inconsistent for a passing game that only hit 200 yards once in the last four games.

Winning the turnover battle is the key. The Giants are getting better at taking the ball away, but Philadelphia has forced five takeaways in the last two games including three in the meeting a few weeks ago. When the Eagles force two or more takeaways, they’re 3-0. When they don’t they’re 0-4-1.

Why New York Giants Will Win

The Eagles’ main issue is against the more physical running teams, allowing 130 yards or more in the last four games. The Giants might not be great at pounding away, but they’ve found a bit of a groove over the last month with four straight 100-yard days including 165 against Philly.

Turnovers mean everything to them, too. They forced five in the win over Washington and 12 over the last six games. The Eagles can’t stop giving the ball away – they can’t get away with the four turnovers they gave to Dallas two weeks ago.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia

Goedert opened the first two games of the season with a combined 17 targets for 12 catches, 131 yards and a TD. Zach Ertz remains out – not that he was doing anything anyway – and the Eagles remain a TE offense. Goedert has had the bye week to get back to 100% – expect him to be targeted 7+ times.

What’s Going To Happen

Getting the week off will help an Eagle team that’s a win away from taking almost full control of the miserable NFC East. The Giants were able to go turnover-free against Washington, but that’s not happening this week. Philly will look and play like the rested team, especially with a renewed effort agains the run.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 23, New York Giants 20

Philadelphia -4, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

