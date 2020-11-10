Penn State vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Nebraska prediction and game preview.

Penn State vs Nebraska Broadcast

Date:Wednesday, November 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Penn State (0-3) vs Nebraska (0-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Penn State Will Win

You are what your record is, but the team is better than 0-3.

What’s been the problem? The offensive line has been a big issue, turnover margin was devastating against Indiana and Maryland, and the defense is having a rough time getting off the field. However …

The run defense hasn’t been all that bad, the passing game has worked, and the pass rush has been effective.

Nebraska? It’s not doing a thing on third downs on either side of the ball, the downfield passing game is non-existent, and the running game isn’t converting enough drives into points.

If the Nittany Lions can hold on against the Husker quarterbacks taking off, they should be fine.

Why Nebraska Will Win

The Huskers need Penn State to screw up, and that should happen.

With three giveaways against Maryland and Indiana, the Nittany Lions make mistakes and can’t seem to overcome them.

More than anything else, the offensive line has been the problem. It can’t control anyone’s pass rush, the running game wasn’t able to get going against Ohio State and Maryland, and Sean Clifford and the passing game aren’t accurate enough.

The Nebraska running game really was good against two great Ohio State and Northwestern defenses, and on the other side there were just enough plays in the backfield to be a problem.

– CFN College Football Experts Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Desperation sometimes makes great games.

Scott Frost with an 0-3 start would be really, really bad, but James Franklin with an 0-4 start would be a whole lot worse.

Can Nebraska be as balanced offensively as it was against Northwestern? It was knocking on the door time and again, but it couldn’t kick it in. Penn State is having a bad habit of not holding up in key moments like Northwestern is.

Penn State has the talent to be a whole lot better than this, but can the lines play well enough to get this done? This is gut-check time for the Nittany Lion defense, and it’ll come through with a win. It’ll be ugly, but it’ll be a win.

Penn State vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Penn State 30, Nebraska 26

Bet on Penn State vs Nebraska with BetMGM

Penn State -3, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Interesting College Football Thoughts Ever