Penn State vs Maryland Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Maryland prediction and game preview.

Penn State vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Network: Big Ten Network

Penn State (0-2) vs Maryland (1-1) Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

Do the Terps have an offense now?

They couldn’t have been more inept in the opening loss against Northwestern, and they couldn’t have been more unstoppable in the finishing kick in the win over Minnesota.

QB Taulia Tagovailoa was brilliant against the Gophers, completing 74% of his passes for 394 yards and three scores with 59 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Jake Funk rumbled for 221 yards and a score.

They’re not going to do that against the Penn State defense, but at least there’s hope now. They showed the potential that the offense could be a problem in games like this.

Why Penn State Will Win

It’s not like the Terps stopped the Gophers until the fourth quarter.

They were rumbled over by Mo Ibrahim and the Minnesota ground attack, and that’s after giving up 325 rushing yards to Northwestern. They’re dead last in the Big Ten in total defense – and even after the win last week, dead last in total offense, too – with no run D and an inability to avoid giving up long drives – again, until late against Minnesota.

Penn State might have a thin group of running backs, but Sean Clifford can run, the ground game should be able to push no matter what, and the offense will blow past the 400-yard mark overall.

What’s Going To Happen

Maryland is nowhere near as bad as it was against Northwestern, and it was nowhere near as good as it looked late against Minnesota, and it’s about to look more Northwestern-game-like against a desperate Penn State team that’s about to go on a roll. It’ll be the Nittany Lions’ sharpest game yet.

Penn State vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Penn State 47, Maryland 16

Penn State -25, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

