Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

By November 12, 2020 5:04 pm

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 2-2, ATS: 3-1, Point Total: 3-1

USC at Arizona

3:30 FOX
Line: USC -14, o/u: 67.5

Colorado at Stanford

3:30 ESPN
Line: Stanford -7, o/u: 54

Oregon at Washington State

7:00 FOX
Line: Oregon -10, o/u: 58

Cal at Arizona State

10:30 ESPN2
Line: Arizona State -4, o/u: 47.5

Utah at UCLA

10:30 FOX
Line: Utah -3, o/u: 59.5

Oregon State at Washington

11:00 FS1
Line: Washington -13.5, o/u: 53

