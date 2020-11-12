Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 2-2, ATS: 3-1, Point Total: 3-1
USC at Arizona
3:30 FOX
Line: USC -14, o/u: 67.5
Colorado at Stanford
3:30 ESPN
Line: Stanford -7, o/u: 54
Oregon at Washington State
7:00 FOX
Line: Oregon -10, o/u: 58
Cal at Arizona State
10:30 ESPN2
Line: Arizona State -4, o/u: 47.5
Utah at UCLA
10:30 FOX
Line: Utah -3, o/u: 59.5
Oregon State at Washington
11:00 FS1
Line: Washington -13.5, o/u: 53