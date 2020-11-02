Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Pac-12

By November 2, 2020 4:53 pm

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Results So Far
Arizona State at USC

12:00 FOX
Line: USC -11, o/u: 58

Arizona at Utah

4:00 ESPNU
Line: Utah -14, o/u: 56

UCLA at Colorado

7:00 ESPN2
Line: UCLA -6, o/u: 58.5

Stanford at Oregon

7:30 ABC
Line: Oregon -10, o/u: 53.5

Washington State at Oregon State

10:30 FS1
Line: Oregon State -1.5, o/u: 63.5

Washington at Cal

10:30 ESPN
Line: PICK, o/u: 45

 

