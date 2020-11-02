Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0
Arizona State at USC
12:00 FOX
Line: USC -11, o/u: 58
Arizona at Utah
4:00 ESPNU
Line: Utah -14, o/u: 56
UCLA at Colorado
7:00 ESPN2
Line: UCLA -6, o/u: 58.5
Week 10 College Football Predictions, Schedule
Stanford at Oregon
7:30 ABC
Line: Oregon -10, o/u: 53.5
Washington State at Oregon State
10:30 FS1
Line: Oregon State -1.5, o/u: 63.5
Washington at Cal
10:30 ESPN
Line: PICK, o/u: 45