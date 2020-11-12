Oregon vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs Washington State prediction and game preview.

Oregon vs Washington State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oregon (1-0) vs Washington State (1-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Oregon Will Win

It was a steady, solid performance in the 35-14 win over Colorado, considering the Ducks had so many key losses – including a budding superstar NFL QB in Justin Herbert – and with the a whole lot of rust needing to be shaken off.

Tyler Shough was great, the running game was dominant, and the team was steady throughout even though the Cardinal were able to move the ball a bit.

Now Shough – who threw for 227 yards and ran for 85 yards and a touchdown – gets to run through a Washington State defense – should be able to keep everything moving.

– Week 11 Schedule, Predictions, Lines

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougars were almost perfectly balanced against Oregon State. They weren’t able to bomb away like the program is used to – Jayden de Laura is going to need a while, but he was able to throw for 227 yards and two scores – and the ground attack got a great day from the O line on the way to 229 yards.

Oregon did a lot of things right against Stanford, and Washington State doesn’t have the same talent on the offensive front, but it did nothing behind the line. The Cougars will work quickly and efficiently, and they’ll keep pressing.

– CFN College Football Experts Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Washington State is going to keep pressing.

Oregon will generate more of a running game on the Cougars than Oregon State did, and it’ll be steady for a full four quarters to have control of the game, but again, the other side won’t go away.

Wazzu will score enough to make Oregon keep pressing, but turnovers will become an issue. The Ducks will be a +2 in turnover margin to pull away in the second half.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Oregon vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Oregon 40, Washington State 26

Bet on Oregon vs Washington State with BetMGM

Oregon -10, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”

Gallery College Football Hot Seat Coach Rankings: Week 11 view 19 images

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Interesting College Football Thoughts Ever