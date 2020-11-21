Oregon vs UCLA Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs UCLA prediction and game preview.

Oregon vs UCLA Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 3:30 pm

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Network: ESPN2

Oregon (2-0) vs UCLA (1-1) Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

Dorian Thompson-Robinson – after just two games – is playing really, really well.

He’s not accurate enough, but he’s hitting enough downfield throws to make up for it with seven touchdown passes in the two games and an interception in each. Throw in his running ability, and UCLA has a guy to work the offense around.

It starts with an improved offensive line. It has taken forever, but the Bruins finally have a front five that’s not awful in pass protection, and the defensive line is doing a great job of getting into the backfield.

HOWEVER …

Why Oregon Will Win

Is Dorian Thompson-Robinson going to be able to go? There’s a huge concern that he might not be available due to COVID concerns.

It might not be all that smooth, and there are way too many turnovers and not enough big plays behind the line, but the Ducks are in a transition period and they’re still 2-0 without that much of a problem.

Tyler Shough isn’t Justin Herbert, but he’s hitting 68% of his passes, he’s running fine, and he’s connecting on just about every third down play. It’s only two games, but Oregon leads the nation in third down conversions, getting the job done 73% of the time.

Once the pass rush starts to kick in, and once the defense starts to take the ball away, look out.

Put it this way – Oregon is 2-0 with two relatively easy wins despite being -5 in turnover margin.

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA isn’t just the pushover it has been over the last few years, and the lines are going to hold up well enough to stay in the game, but Oregon has too much offense and too much balance to not take control as the game goes on.

If it’s possible to lose and come away looking good, UCLA will do it.

Oregon vs UCLA Prediction, Line

Oregon 38, UCLA 24

Oregon -13.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

