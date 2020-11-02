Oregon vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs Stanford prediction and game preview.

Oregon vs Stanford Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 7:30

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene OR

Network: ABC

Oregon (0-0) vs Stanford (0-0) Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

The team is still freakishly talented.

Justin Herbert might lighting it up for the Chargers, and several key parts might have opted out, but the running backs are outstanding, the receiving corps are dangerous, and Tyler Shough – assuming it’s him, considering Oregon hasn’t officially named a starter – is a big-time talent with the pro-style passing ability to keep it all going.

Stanford still has to prove the offense can get going, and the running game has to show it can work again after a disastrous 2019. The Cardinal only scored more than 27 points twice, and now it has to start things out against a defense that should once again be a killer at getting into the backfield.

Why Stanford Will Win

Walker Little might have opted out, but this is still going to be one of the best offensive lines in college football now that almost everyone is back and healthy.

The offense that sputtered so much has a terrific group of receivers for star QB Davis Mills to work around, and while it might not happen right away, the running game will be better. With Oregon defensive backs Thomas Graham, Jevon Holland and Brady Breeze all opting out, Mills needs to be sharp from the start.

Stanford lost some key parts to transfer and opt-outs, but Oregon took an even bigger hit with OT Penei Sewell along with all of those defensive backs. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford really did take a big personnel hit. Maybe the talent lost wasn’t what Oregon is missing, but it’s still a big deal.

The Cardinal will be a whole lot better this season, and they’re going to be a legitimate problem in the Pac-12 North, but Oregon’s talent will shine through in the second half in what will be a somewhat surprising shootout.

Oregon vs Stanford Prediction, Line

Oregon 36, Stanford 27

Oregon -10, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

