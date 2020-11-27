Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs Oregon State prediction and game preview.

Oregon vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 27

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oregon (3-0) vs Oregon State (1-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Oregon Will Win

The offense has figured it out.

It’s been a rough run for the Pac-12 so far to get the offensive production rolling – no one’s sharp, everything has been rugged, the O lines haven’t been right – but Oregon has managed to do enough to get by.

The team hasn’t been perfect, the defense hasn’t been a rock, but the offense leads the Pac-12 in total yards, the passing game is great with a whole lot of big plays, and Tyler Shough has been solid.

Oregon State struggled against the run over the first few games, and last week it had problems with Chase Garbers and the Cal passing attack. The pass rush hasn’t shown up yet and the third down stops aren’t there – Oregon will keep the chains moving.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Oregon defensive front hasn’t been anything great, either.

There aren’t enough plays in the backfield so far on a consistent basis, it got run over way too easily by UCLA, and the team overall hasn’t been nearly as sharp or as dominant as it should be.

Oregon State is dangerous. RB Jermar Jefferson has been phenomenal so far – 120 yards or more in all three games – QB Tristan Gebbia has been inconsistent, but okay, and the team is bringing just enough pop to keep up the pace with whatever Oregon does.

The overall stats aren’t great, but the Beavers have the linebackers to keep up and contain the Oregon backfield. Come with a few takeaways – there’s been a slight fumbling problem with the Ducks – and this gets interesting.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

The positive for Oregon is that it’s 3-0 and hasn’t played all that well. Eventually, the team is going to put it all tougher, the defense will start to be more productive, and the offense will show the normal knockout punch ability Duck fans are used to.

It won’t be this week, though.

Oregon State won’t win, but it’ll be plucky enough to make things interesting in the second half once Gebbia gets on a little bit of a roll.

Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Oregon 38, Oregon State 26

Bet on Oregon vs Oregon State with BetMGM

Oregon -14, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever