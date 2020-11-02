Oregon State vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon State vs Washington State prediction and game preview.

Oregon State vs Washington State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 10:30

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Network: FS1

Oregon State (0-0) vs Washington State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

The machine isn’t going to stop.

It appears that Mike Leach left his high-powered offense at Wazzu when he left for Mississippi State, and in steps former Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich to make the passing game rock again.

The Oregon State secondary should be a bit better, but it got whacked around last year and should take a little bit to be strong against what’s coming.

The quarterback situation might still be kept under wraps – Cammon Cooper is the most likely option to run the show – but Max Borghi is a do-it-all running back to work around a fantastic offensive line that’s going to be among the Pac-12’s best. However …

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Washington State defense is going to be a concern.

The defensive front doesn’t have a good enough pass rush, the run D is about to have a problem with Jermar Jefferson a strong back to work a good-looking offense around.

There’s enough talent to keep up the pace. Oregon State’s defense improved in a big way last year, has one of the nation’s best all-around pass rushers in Hamilcar Rashed ready to be turned loose, and there’s enough size up front to hold up against Borghi and plug up the lanes in a hurry.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon State hasn’t been even close to stopping Washington State over the last few years.

Last year was a 54-53 Cougar win coming off a 56-37 victory in 2018. Wazzu put 52 up on the board in 2017 and 2015, and every game has been either close or wildly fun since the Oregon State 19-6 win in 2012.

Expect a lot of scoring.

These two will trade haymakers all game long – just like last year – with the Beavers finally getting over the hump and win for the first time since 2013.

Oregon State vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Oregon State 45, Washington State 41

PICK, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

