Ole Miss vs South Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs South Carolina prediction and game preview.

Ole Miss vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Network: SEC Network

Ole Miss (2-4) vs South Carolina (2-4) Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The offense continues to rock and roll.

The passing game gets the glory, but it’s fourth in the SEC – the Rebels lead the SEC in rushing. It all works, the O is second in the conference behind Alabama, and it’s adaptable enough to keep rolling in any way possible – it has yet to dip below the 442-yard mark.

South Carolina doesn’t have the defense to disrupt what the Rebels do. There’s no pressure in the backfield, the run defense is getting hit way too hard – giving up over 200 yards in each of the last three games – and the offense isn’t producing enough to make up for the defensive issues.

However …

Why South Carolina Will Win

This is when the Gamecock attack has to get going.

The ground game only worked against Vanderbilt, the passing attack has been inconsistent, and nothing happened against Texas A&M with just 150 yards of total O in the loss. Nothing cures mediocre offenses like the Ole Miss defense that only gave up fewer than 400 yards once.

The Rebels can’t come up with a third down stop, the defensive front doesn’t do anything against the run, and it’s the worst overall D in the league by a mile, giving up well over 50 yards per game more than LSU, and almost 100 yards a game more than everyone else.

What’s Going To Happen

South Carolina is desperate after two straight blowout losses, but it’s about to have even more problems defensively against an Ole Miss attack that’s humming right along.

The Rebels will throw enough to keep things moving, but it’ll be the running game that takes over early on to make it four straight games the Gamecocks give up over 260 yards on the ground.

Ole Miss vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 41, South Carolina 34

Ole Miss -11, o/u: 70.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

