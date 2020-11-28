Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State prediction and game preview.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ole Miss (2-5) vs Mississippi State (3-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The Bulldogs don’t have the results, but they’re playing better.

It’s not the high-flying fun show it was supposed to be under Mike Leach – especially after the brilliant performance in the win over LSU to start the season – but Will Rogers and the passing game were fine against Georgia – he hit 79% of his passes for 336 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions – and now it’s time to have some fun against the SEC’s worst defense.

Ole Miss has allowed more than 400 yards against everyone but Arkansas – who came up with 394 yards – thanks to a bad pass D, a worse run defense, and with a total inability to get off the field.

Mississippi State has to control the clock, own third downs, and rely on its defense that’s been terrific against the run and is solid at taking the ball away. Against Ole Miss, just hold serve defensively, don’t turn the ball over, and this should be interesting.

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The Ole Miss passing game keeps getting better and better as the offense keeps getting stronger and stronger.

Vanderbilt and South Carolina might not be killers, but the Rebels were able to roll at will and did what they were supposed to with close to 400 rushing yards in the two games, almost 1,000 yards through the air, and with close to 1,350 yards of total O.

This is the offense Mississippi State was supposed to have.

QB Matt Corral has been flawless, hitting 92% of his passes for 925 yards and ten touchdowns with no interceptions in the last two games. He’s been incredible, and so has …

What’s Going To Happen

Elijah Moore.

In case you forgot, last year, Moore caught three passes for 35 yards and a score in the Egg Bowl, with his touchdown making it 21-20 Mississippi State in the final moments.

He celebrated with a mimicking peeing dog thing in the end zone, got flagged for a personal foul that moved back the extra point attempt, the try failed, Ole Miss lost, head coach Matt Luke was eventually sacked, the Lane Train rolled into town, and …

Over the last two games, Moore has caught 25 passes for 563 yards and five touchdowns. He failed to come up with double-digit grabs just once all year, and this time around he’ll explode against the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State will put up a good fight in the rivalry game – the defense is good enough to keep this from getting ugly, but Lane Kiffin will win the first round over Mike Leach.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 34, Mississippi State 24

Bet on Ole Miss vs Mississippi State with BetMGM

Ole Miss -9.5, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever