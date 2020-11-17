Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma (5-2) vs Oklahoma State (5-1) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The defense continues to get the job done.

You always have to grade Big 12 defenses on a bit of a curve, but the Cowboys are doing their part, especially against everyone’s passing game. There was a problem against West Virginia early in the season, but no one else has hit the 200-yard mark through the air against the Cowboy secondary.

The Cowboys are dominant defensively on third downs, the pass defense has only allowed more than one touchdown pass once, and even in the one game that the D allowed a ton of points – the 41 against Texas came in a variety of ways – it allowed fewer than 300 total yards.

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The offense has found its groove.

It helps to play Texas Tech and Kansas over the last few weeks, but the team with the young starting quarterback needed the tune-ups.

Spencer Rattler might not be running like Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts, and he’s still not close to being accurate enough, but he’s hitting on enough key plays now that he was missing earlier, and the running game is helping out with 200 yards or more in three of the last four games.

The O is the best in the Big 12 on third downs, the team owns the clock, and crazily enough for a program that was such a defensive nightmare not all that long ago, the run D has been dominant.

What’s Going To Happen

Which team wants to step up and be in the Big 12 Championship?

A loss for Oklahoma would be a knockout blow – for all intents and purposes – while an OSU defeat would be a massive issue with a loss to Texas a few weeks ago.

Oklahoma State’s defense is going to be a problem for Rattler.

He has been better, and he has the look of a future superstar, but he hasn’t been consistent enough. The OU offense has the pop and explosion to go on a run, but the Cowboys will make just enough good plays on third downs to keep things moving and make the Sooners press.

OSU will come up with the right offensive mix to go along with a strong defensive performance to pull off the first win in the Bedlam series since 2014.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 34, Oklahoma 30

Oklahoma -7, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

