Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Network: FOX

Oklahoma State (5-2) vs Texas Tech (3-5) Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

What kind of shape is Oklahoma State in?

It was beaten up, battered, and bruised in the 41-13 loss to Oklahoma State with star RB Chuba Hubbard suffering through an ankle injury, and with QB Spencer Sanders getting banged up and not being able to come back in until late.

The offense has been struggling at times throughout the year, audit hasn’t hit 260 yards in either of the last two games – the passing game has ground down to a halt, partly because the offensive line is allowing way too many plays in the backfield.

Texas Tech’s secondary has had a world of problems, but it held TCU and Baylor to a combined 226 yards through the air. However …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Texas Tech has been able to win two of its last four games, but the offense has just plain stopped.

The idea of the Red Raiders struggling to get to 300 yards of total offense used to be unthinkable, but they haven’t hit 400 in four of the last five games and haven’t hit 300 yards passing in six games.

This isn’t your older brother’s Texas Tech team.

Oklahoma State’s defense is a whole lot stronger than it looked and played against Oklahoma. With one of the best and most active defensive fronts in the Big 12, the Cowboys are going to be disruptive enough to do their part.

What’s Going To Happen

There was a time not all that long ago when you’d set the point total at 75 and go from there.

Neither offense will go off, but the injured Oklahoma State attack will get just a bit more balance and a few more downfield shots. The defense will take care of the rest, holding the Red Raiders down with third down stop after third down stop.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 31, Texas Tech 17

Oklahoma State -11, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

