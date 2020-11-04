Ohio vs Central Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio vs Central Michigan prediction and game preview.

Ohio vs Central Michigan Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, November 4

Game Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

Network: ESPN

Ohio (0-0) vs Central Michigan (0-0) Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

As long as the quarterback play is fine after losing Nathan Rourke, the offense is going to be fantastic. All of the receivers of note are back, the running backs are strong, and the offensive line that was so great last year will be okay after losing a few all-stars.

The other side is loaded with talent, too, with eight of the top ten tacklers back starting with a phenomenal linebacking corps, a veteran line, and the corners are good.

This is a deep enough team to go along with the experience to handle the strange offseason and be solid from the start on the road, but …

Why Central Michigan Will Win

Central Michigan’s defense had problems at times, but it’s bringing back just about everyone. There’s good size up front, the pass rush is going to be fantastic, and against the running game of Ohio – it likes to establish the ground attack – it should be able to hold up.

The Chippewa receiving corps should be among the best in the MAC, and Kobe Lewis and Lew Nichols bring a nice blend of speed and pop to balance out the attack.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s one of the most important early games of the MAC season and could be a preview of the conference championship. Both teams are well coached, both have playmakers, and both have experience on defense. The CMU offense will be a bit sharper and more consistent.

Don’t expect a whole lot of big plays, but the Chippewas will come up with more of the explosive moments.

Ohio vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 34, Ohio 30

Ohio -2.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

