Ohio vs Bowling Green Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio vs Bowling Green prediction and game preview.

Ohio vs Bowling Green Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

Network: ESPNU

Ohio (1-1) vs Bowling Green (0-3) Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The passing game wasn’t awful against Buffalo – Matt McDonald threw for 219 yards in the loss – and the running game worked against Kent State. There’s not a lot going right, but the downfield passes have been good enough, and the offensive line is doing a decent job at not allowing a ton of plays in the backfield – the pass rush, though, is a different story.

Ohio’s offense isn’t doing enough to move the chains, partly because the offensive line has been miserable in pass protection. If Bowling Green can generate any sort of pressure. it might be able to stay live, but …

Why Ohio Will Win

Ohio’s O line doesn’t allow a whole lot of tackles for loss. The offense hasn’t found its groove yet – Akron was surprisingly plucky a few weeks ago – but that’s where the Bowling Green defense comes in.

The Falcon run defense has been obliterated so far, giving up a ridiculous 334 yards per game. It’s not just that it’s getting hit for big plays; it’s getting hammered for tough run after tough run after tough run, allowing over six yards per pop.

Ohio’s ground game is about to finally get going.

What’s Going To Happen

Will Ohio finally be able to generate any offense? One of the MAC’s bigger disappointments – even at 1-1 – for a program that’s used to be one of the league’s most consistent rocks.

The Bowling Green defense is just the cure the Bobcats needed.

Ohio vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Ohio 40, Bowling Green 10

Ohio -24, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

