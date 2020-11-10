Ohio vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio vs Akron prediction and game preview.

Ohio vs Akron Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, November 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio (0-1) vs Akron (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Akron Will Win

The Ohio offense wasn’t able to dominate in the loss to Central Michigan. If it’s working like it’s supposed to, it gets the ground game going and controls the tempo – it didn’t do that.

Akron’s run defense was pushed too much in the 58-13 loss to Western Michigan, but the combination of Jeremiah Knight and Teon Donald ran well, and the offensive front wasn’t all that bad even though there were a few too many plays allowed in the backfield.

Slow down the Bobcat running game just enough, average over four yards per carry again, and hope to catch a few massive breaks, because …

Why Ohio Will Win

The Ohio passing game is going to hit on enough big plays to overcome any issues with the running attack.

There actually won’t be any problems running the ball, but Kurtis Rourke showed off his downfield potential averaging close to 11 yards per pass with two scores and the Bobcat receivers averaged over 18 yards per catch – that’s what happens when you load up against the run like Akron will have to do.

By the way, WMU’s Kaleb Eleby averaged a ridiculous 16.4 yards per pass because the Zips didn’t generate any pass rush. Ohio’s line isn’t going to get Rourke hit.

What’s Going To Happen

Will Akron open with another onside kick attempt like it tried last week?

Ohio had CMU in trouble, but the offense wasn’t able to close on enough late drives. Akron doesn’t have the defensive line to hold up – this is the week the Bobcat running game goes off with well over 200 yards coming. It’ll feel like Ohio always has the ball.

It’ll be better than last year’s Ohio 52-3 win.

Ohio vs Akron Prediction, Line

Ohio 45, Akron 16

Bet on Ohio vs Akron with BetMGM

Ohio -27.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”