Ohio State vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Rutgers prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Network: Big Ten Network

Ohio State (2-0) vs Rutgers (1-1) Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

The defense really has been solid.

Michigan State couldn’t run at all on the Scarlet Knights, and Indiana only cranked up 347 yards of total offense. The seven takeaways against the Spartans made the most splash, but the ability simply get off the field has been the biggest difference.

Last year’s defense allowed teams to connect on 44% of their third down chances, and this year after two games it allowed just 32% so far. Michigan State converted 7-of-17 chances, and Indiana was held to converting 2-of-11 tries.

The pressure into the backfield has been outstanding, there’s a good pass rush, and Justin Fields won’t be able to feel totally comfortable. But …

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Rutgers offense is still a problem.

It’s scoring – it scored 21 points or more pure three times last year and it has already done it twice in two games – but the O managed just 276 yards against Michigan State and followed it up with 247 against Indiana. The talent and ability just aren’t there to keep up with an Ohio State team that’s rolling.

Penn State has a fantastic defense that’s going to end up statistically being among the three best in the Big Ten. It got hit for 526 yards against the Buckeyes. Rutgers is about to get hit for around that many if the OSU O keeps trying.

Justin Fields has been every bit the Heisman talent he’s supposed to be, completing 87% of his passes for 594 yards and six scores with no picks, averaging close to 11 yards per throw. He might not bomb away against the Scarlet Knights, but if he’s just okay, the offense will be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

How much does Ryan Day want to run it up? If he felt awful about a final unnecessary Buckeye touchdown against Nebraska, what will happen against Greg Schiano?

It’ll be a fast start with a few early scoring drives to make this easy, but the Rutgers defense will keep this from getting totally out of hand. However, the offense just won’t be able to do much of anything unless the D comes up with a slew of takeaways that won’t be coming in bunches.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Ohio State 41, Rutgers 13

Ohio State -38, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

