Ohio State vs Maryland Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Maryland prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

Network: Big Ten Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio State (3-0) vs Maryland (2-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Ohio State Will Win

Justin Fields was supposed to be great, but … this?

Beyond brilliant, he has thrown 11 incompletions in two games, and 11 touchdown passes, hitting 87% of his throws for 908 yards, no picks, and with two rushing scores.

For all of the good things Maryland has done so far, its run defense was rocked by Northwestern and Minnesota, and the secondary was hit by Penn State for 340 yards. Fields and Ohio State should be able to move the ball however they want to.

Maryland is going fast, fast, fast, but that means it never has the ball. The offense has only had control for just over 25 minutes a game, Ohio State keeps it for almost 34 minutes per game, and that’s going to matter.

The Buckeyes will be able to slow things down if needed. The Terps can’t.

Why Maryland Will Win

Apparently, Taulia Tagovailoa’s performance against Minnesota was no fluke.

He led the comeback over the Gophers with 394 passing yards and three scores and two rushing touchdowns, and followed it up with 282 yards and three passing scores against Penn State. When the Maryland offense works, the big plays are happening down the field.

Penn State and Rutgers were able to throw on the Buckeye secondary. Even if the production came late – for the most part – when the outcome was already decided, it’s possible to connect on enough big plays to stay alive.

Maryland has the offense to make this a whole lot of fun, but …

– CFN College Football Experts Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State has a pass rush.

It might not have Chase Young around anymore, but the Buckeyes still lead the Big Ten in sacks. The biggest key against Penn State, though, were the takeaways, coming up with three turnovers while not giving the ball away.

Ohio State has turned it over twice in three games. It’s not going to give Maryland enough easy moments to capitalize on as it gets up early and coasts. However, the Terps will score enough late to at least keep the final score from being a total wipeout.

Ohio State vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Ohio State 48, Maryland 24

Bet on Ohio State vs Maryland with BetMGM

Ohio State -25.5, o/u: 73.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”

Gallery College Football Hot Seat Coach Rankings: Week 11 view 19 images

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Interesting College Football Thoughts Ever