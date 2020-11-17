Ohio State vs Indiana Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Indiana prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs Indiana Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Network: FOX

Ohio State (3-0) vs Indiana (4-0) Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

The lines have been solid so far, with the offensive side giving Michael Penix Jr. time to work.

The left-handed sophomore struggled for the first 58 minutes of the season, led IU to the win over Penn State, and he hasn’t slowed down ever since, throwing for 320 yards or more in each of the last two games. Even though he threw two picks against Michigan State, there weren’t any problems in the shutout win thanks to the defensive front that stuffed everything.

The Hoosiers allowed a grand total of 73 rushing yards against Michigan and Michigan State, they lead the Big Ten in sacks, and they’re second in tackles for loss. They’re going to get to Justin Fields and apply enough pressure to be a problem.

Why Ohio State Will Win

How do you know you have a great team? You don’t play that great – at least by your own high standards – and you still roll to three straight double-digit wins.

No, there’s no JK Dobbins around anymore, but the Buckeye have rushed for over 200 yards in each of the first three games.

No, this isn’t the same receiving corps as the 2019 version, but Fields hasn’t had any issues hitting 87% of his passes for 908 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.

No, the defensive front isn’t quite the same sort of a killer without Chase Young, but it still leads the Big Ten in sacks and there haven’t been too many things to get into a twist over defensively.

For all of the good things Indiana is doing, there’s no real running game. It has yet to push past 118 yards in any of the four games, it’s averaging just 2.7 yards per carry, and that means …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Michael Penix or Bust against the Buckeyes, and that’s a problem.

Fields will be better than Penix.

It’s not that Penix isn’t amazing, and it’s not that he won’t have a good game, and it’s not that IU doesn’t have the ability to make this slightly interesting, but this is a one-dimensional offensive team against an Ohio State team that either needs to be pounded on, or has to deal with a versatile O full of playmakers.

Look at this as a copy of Ohio State’s game against Penn State. It’ll be great, there won’t be any real concerns after a few early scores, but the final score will look cosmetically better than the game itself with Indiana putting up a few late points to hang around.

Ohio State vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Ohio State 41, Indiana 23

Ohio State -20.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

