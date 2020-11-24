Ohio State vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illlini prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio State (4-0) vs Illinois (2-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Ohio State Will Win

You don’t think Ohio State will be a wee bit motivated to show that the near-collapse against Indiana was an aberration?

The Buckeyes might have struggled late, but they were sloppy, there were too many mistakes, and they still ended up putting 42 points on the board in the win.

The offense is still the most explosive in the Big Ten, it got Master Teague and the running game rolling, and for all of the problems last week defensively, the pass rush was strong and the run D stifling.

The defensive front hasn’t been a brick wall throughout the season, but IU finished with -1 net yards on the ground – there was nowhere to go.

Yes, Justin Fields made a few bad decisions, and yes, he threw three interceptions, but he also ran for 78 yards and a touchdown and threw for 300 yards and two scores.

He’s still pretty good.

Why Illinois Will Win

All of a sudden, the Illinois running game is rolling.

It ripped up Rutgers for 338 yards, hit Nebraska for 285 yards, and the team has found something in junior Chase Brown, who ran for 131 yards against the Scarlet Knights and followed it up with 110 yards and two scores against Nebraska.

It also helps to have Brandon Peters back, a veteran quarterback who was banged up in the loss to Wisconsin, missed three games, and returned to hit 72% of his passes for 205 yards and a score with a rushing touchdown against the Huskers. He’s not going to be Michael Penix and throw for 491 yards and five scores, but the Ohio State secondary has been a problem.

Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle went off for seven catches for 218 yards and three scores. This is the game for Illinois WR Josh Imatorbhebhe to have a turn and finally have his breakout game – he’ll at least get his chances.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Illinois has played well over the last few weeks and blew past 440 yards in total offense in three of its last four games. Ohio State, though, will look to tighten up and make a statement defensively.

Fields will make amends for last week’s mistakes, the D will be solid against the run – but won’t be air tight – and the Buckeyes will win their tenth straight in the series and 13th in the last 14 meetings.

Ohio State vs Illinois Prediction, Line

XX

Bet on Ohio State vs Illinois with BetMGM

XX, o/u: XX

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating: XX

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!