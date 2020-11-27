Notre Dame vs North Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs North Carolina prediction and game preview.

Notre Dame vs North Carolina Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 27

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ABC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Notre Dame (8-0) vs North Carolina (6-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The Irish have the run D.

North Carolina will come into the stadium with its fancy schmancy big play attack that puts up 563 yards per game, and the really, really good defense it has faced so far is …

(crickets)

Clemson? No. Pitt? No. Miami? No.

The Fighting Irish were lit up by DJ Uiagalelei in the win over Clemson, but it held Travis Etienne and company to 34 yards on the ground. The Irish run D has allowed more than 100 yards twice – 106 to USF and 153 to Florida State – and only gave up more than 260 to DJ.

North Carolina lives on its offensive balance and versatility, but it lost the one time it didn’t run for 100 yards – 44-41 to Virginia – and it’s about to be one-dimensional.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heel D doesn’t take the ball away and can be hammered on when someone makes the attempt.

North Carolina, welcome to the Notre Dame offensive line.

Bet $1 on the Notre Dame money line, WIN an additional $100 (in free bets) if Notre Dame scores a touchdown this weekend. Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM. New customer offer, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Why North Carolina Will Win

And the really good offense Notre Dame has faced, besides Clemson’s?

(crickets)

Has it faced D’Eriq King? No. Has it faced Virginia Tech? No. Has it faced Wake Forest? No.

Notre Dame is in the ACC’s top eight offensively, it stuffed Louisville – who’s sixth – and got rocked through the air by Clemson. It missed the other five teams in the top eight until this week.

The Tar Heels have the most efficient passing game in the ACC, the O keeps things moving with a good pace, and it has the all-around speed and explosion to hit the big plays to keep pushing.

This team doesn’t know how to play a full 60 minutes, but those 23 it shows up for, look out.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida State ran for 241 yards on North Carolina. Virginia ran for 210. The Tar Heels lost both games, and they almost got tagged by Virginia Tech when giving up 260.

Oh there will be flash, and there will be excitement, but Notre Dame will throw for 230 yards, run for 250, and barrel its way to the win by owning the lines. It’ll be a test, but the Irish will pass …

Barely.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Notre Dame vs North Carolina Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 40, North Carolina 34

Bet on Notre Dame vs North Carolina with BetMGM

Notre Dame -5, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

CFN Rankings 1-127 | CFN Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever