Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Boston College prediction and game preview.

Notre Dame vs Boston College Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Network: ABC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Notre Dame (7-0) vs Boston College (5-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Notre Dame Will Win

This is really that good a Notre Dame team.

It might not be flashy, and it might not have a whole slew of recognizable names, but as it showed against Clemson, the lines are terrific, the passing game works, the running game has pop, and the team took shot after shot and came out with the win.

It starts with something simple – owning third downs.

The offense leads the ACC in third down conversions, the defense leads the ACC in third down stops, and the methodical production keeps on coming – the team leads the ACC in time of possession.

There aren’t a lot of penalties, turnovers aren’t a problem, and the run defense will hold BC to fewer than 75 yards. However …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Boston College Will Win

The Boston College ground game is getting better, but that’s because it played Georgia Tech and Syracuse in the last three games. No, the offense doesn’t need to grind it out – and it won’t – but it’s going to start slinging and keep throwing.

Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec has been terrific for the Eagles, hitting 200 yards or more in every game but the win over Georgia Tech, and that’s because the team ran the ball.

Clemson didn’t run a lick on the Irish – Travis Etienne and company were held to 34 net yards – and it came within a defensive stop of pulling off the win because DJ Uiagalelei threw for 439 yards in his second start.

Jurkovec isn’t as talented as Uiagalelei, but he’s got the poise, the coaching, and the offense to keep on pushing the relatively untested Irish secondary.

And then there’s history. For people of certain ages …

– CFN College Football Experts Picks

What’s Going To Happen

In 2002, Notre Dame was 8-0 and coming off a huge road win at Florida State. The next week … Boston College 14, Notre Dame 7.

In 1993, Notre Dame was 10-0 and on the way to the national championship after stopping Florida State and Charlie Ward in a legendary game in South Bend. The next week … Boston College 41, Notre Dame 39.

This Boston College program has broken hearts before, and …

A whole lot of players on the 2020 Fighting Irish weren’t alive in 2002, and all of them were years away from being on this planet when Pete Mitchell caught a gajillion passes on the way to the upset in ’93.

This is a good enough Eagle team to keep it close and throw a scare into the Irish – who now have a College Football Playoff spot there for the taking if they can keep on winning – but Notre Dame’s lines will take over as the game goes on.

– Week 11 Schedule, Predictions, Lines

Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 30, Boston College 26

Bet on Notre Dame vs Boston College with BetMGM

Boston College -13.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”

Gallery College Football Hot Seat Coach Rankings: Week 11 view 19 images

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Interesting College Football Thoughts Ever