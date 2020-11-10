Northwestern vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview

Northwestern vs Purdue prediction and game preview.

Northwestern vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

Network: Big Ten Network

Northwestern (3-0) vs Purdue (2-0) Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

It’s Northwestern. It’s doing all of the little things right, along with one really, really big thing.

There have been six second half quarters of college football in the Northwestern season so far. Maryland, Iowa and Nebraska have scored as many points against the Wildcat defense as you have.

The NU defense has been a rock when pushed, doing a amazing job on third downs, it has picked off eight passes, and it’s third in the nation in pass efficiency D. Add all of that with excellent ball control – holding it for close to 33 minutes per game – a good turnover margin, and with an offense that works, and this is back to being the rock-solid 2018 version of Northwestern.

Why Purdue Will Win

What’s Purdue doing so right in its 2-0 start? Missing Wisconsin helps, but it’s the Big Ten ‘s best passing game that was able to push through the win over Iowa and roll by Illinois.

Aidan O’Connell is hitting 71% of his passes for 653 yards and five scores, there aren’t enough turnovers to matter, and the defense – while hardly a brick wall – has been great on third downs.

Northwestern’s defense might be great when it has to be, but it doesn’t generate a pass rush. O’Connell will have all the time he needs to work.

What’s Going To Happen

Northwestern will keep it all going by being Northwestern.

It’s not going to be a blowout like the Maryland win, but it’ll bend-but-not-break defensively, capitalize on the opportunities on offense, and will dominate against a Boilermaker defensive front that’s about to get pounded on.

Northwestern vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Northwestern 24, Purdue 20

Northwestern -3.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

