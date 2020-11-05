Northwestern vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Northwestern vs Nebraska prediction and game preview.

Northwestern vs Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

Network: Big Ten Network

Northwestern (2-0) vs Nebraska (0-1) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

The team is certainly rested – and salty – after not being able to play Wisconsin last week. The Huskers weren’t all that bad in the blowout loss to Ohio State – relatively speaking. They lost 52-17, but they were active, the defense was popping, and the running game was working for 210 yards.

Northwestern might be playing well so far, but the offense that ripped up Maryland sputtered against Iowa. This isn’t a high-powered Wildcat team, and despite the 43-point day against the Terps, it’s not going to be interested in a shootout.

Nebraska needs to go on a quick early scoring drive like it did to start the Ohio State game. Quick, decisive, and aggressive. Again, it was a blowout loss, but Adrian Martinez looked good on a 12-of-15 day passing and 85 rushing yards with a score.

Why Northwestern Will Win

Peyton Ramsey isn’t Justin Fields, but the Northwestern quarterback has been solid so far, completing 34-of-48 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown and an interception in the two wins.

He’s hitting 71% of his throws – hitting the downfield ones, too – and now he gets to go up against a Husker secondary that allowed Fields to connect on 20-of-21 passes for over 13 yards per throw.

The offense was the question mark coming into the season after a dud of a 2019 run, but the defense was supposed to be great – and it is. The Wildcat linebackers are keeping everything under wraps, allowing just 141 rushing yards in the two games, and this veteran group is used to Nebraska.

What’s Going To Happen

The Huskers won last year 13-10, but lost three of the previous four in the series.

This is a good Nebraska team that really did seem to have a different sort of energy in the Ohio State game, but this Northwestern team is tight. It turned the ball over three times in the first two games, but it’s not getting hit with a ton of penalties, and it showing its typical style under Pat Fitzgerald.

Last week against Iowa, Northwestern got down, but it hung around … hung around … hung around, then got the big mistake it needed, capitalized, and won.

That’s going to be this game. Nebraska will get up fast, it’ll have a lead, but it won’t be able to put it away. Northwestern will come up with the late plays to pull this out.

Northwestern vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Northwestern 26, Nebraska 21

Northwestern -4, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

