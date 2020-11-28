Northwestern vs Michigan State Prediction, Game Preview

Northwestern vs Michigan State prediction and game preview.

Northwestern vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Network: ESPN2

Northwestern (5-0) vs Michigan State (1-3) Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

It might not be pretty, it might make for rough games, but it’s what Northwestern does, and it’s working perfectly.

Did the offense do anything against Wisconsin? No, but there weren’t any turnover issues outside of a key fumble on the goal line.

Did the Badgers outgain the Wildcats? By a lot, but Northwestern’s D forced five takeaways and was dominant on third downs.

The NU defensive line has been a rock, the secondary leads the nation in pass efficiency D, and only Wisconsin is better at third down stops.

Michigan State is struggling to move the ball, it’s one of the worst teams in the nation in time of possession, and when it comes to turnovers … 14. The Spartans are dead last in the Big Ten in giveaways.

Why Michigan State Will Win

Can the Spartans get hot early?

There’s no running game, and the offense came up with just 191 yards against Indiana, but at home and with a few weeks to rest up and prepare, Michigan State has to get going early with the passing game to make Northwestern try to come back.

The Wildcats were able to do it against Iowa, but it goes against their nature. This is a team that needs and wants to maintain control throughout, and having to scramble a bit will be an issue if the Spartans can click at all through the air.

For all of the good things Northwestern does, it hasn’t hit the 300-yard mark in total offense in three of the last four games and hasn’t run for more than 80 yards in the past two games. MSU’s D isn’t a rock, but it hasn’t been bad against the run – only Iowa came up with over 200 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Northwestern will stay Northwestern.

It’ll be outgained by Michigan State by at least 50 yards – probably closer to 100 – but three takeaways and total control of the clock will keep the big season going. Expect the Wildcats to have the ball for well over 35 minutes.

Northwestern vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Northwestern 23, Michigan State 13

Northwestern -13.5, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

