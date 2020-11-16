Northern Illinois vs Ball State Prediction, Game Preview

Northern Illinois vs Ball State prediction and game preview.

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, November 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

Network: ESPN News

Northern Illinois (0-2) vs Ball State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

The defense is getting off the field.

This might not be a rock of a Huskie D – it’s giving up too many points – but it’s been great on third downs, allowing a nation-low 20% conversion rate.

The running game hasn’t quite worked as well as expected, but the team is able to control the game and the clock, holding the ball for over 35 minutes per game. NIU will have to do what it can to slow down the Cardinal offense, and tempo-wise, it can do that. However …

Why Ball State Will Win

Ball State is versatile.

It threw for 309 yards in the loss to Miami University to start the season, and ran for 304 yards last week to get by Eastern Michigan. The offense is averaging over 500 yards per game, the ground game is rolling, and special teams and punting are strong enough to keep the field tilted.

Make the Northern Illinois offense start deep in its own territory, and there’s going to be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Ball State has been through two good fights against two of the MAC’s better teams, Miami University and Eastern Michigan. It has been tested, and the offense still worked.

Northern Illinois will need a whole lot of breaks, takeaways, and special teams blunders to pull this off, and it won’t get enough of them.

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Prediction, Line

Ball State 41, Northern Illinois 20

Ball State -14, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

