North Texas vs Rice Prediction, Game Preview

North Texas vs Rice prediction and game preview.

North Texas vs Rice Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

Network: ESPN3

North Texas (2-3) vs Rice (1-1) Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

The Owns haven’t been able to get anything going this year with just two games so far, but the passing game hasn’t been all that bad.

Mike Collins threw four touchdown passes in each of the two games and hit plenty of downfield plays in the win over Southern Miss on Halloween.

Coming into the season, the receiving corps was a sneaky-good positive with the upside to hit a whole lot of home runs, and starting with Austin Trammell – en catches for 219 yards and five scores – it’s happening. Now they get to go against a secondary that allowed 306 yards per game, and isn’t any better against the run. But …

Why North Texas Will Win

The North Texas offense is unstoppable. The defense might give up yards and points faster than the O can work, but the air show has been a blast over 300 yards in each of the first five games and 14 touchdown passes.

The passing game is the best in Conference USA, the running game is the best in the conference, too, and the 594 total yards per game are the third-best in the nation. They’re going to set the pace, but can Rice keep up?

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Rice can make this very, very fun.

Expect the two passing games to trade haymakers all game long, and have a good time enjoying the show between two teams that haven’t had a whole lot of luck this season getting on the field.

It’s been several weeks since Rice was able to play, and North Texas hasn’t played since October 17th. These two will bring the energy.

North Texas vs Rice Prediction, Line

North Texas 41, Rice 38

North Texas -1.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

